BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.30

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and traded as high as $9.50. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 161,524 shares.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s previous None dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
