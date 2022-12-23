BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.30

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and traded as high as $9.50. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 161,524 shares.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s previous None dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 78.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 612,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 268,835 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 109,687 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 481.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 56,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 67.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

