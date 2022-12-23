Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 354,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,859,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 18.8% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $26,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $947,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,411 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 975,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 109,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $75.69 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $80.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average is $75.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.