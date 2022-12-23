Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,019,473 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $41.91 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $40.78.

