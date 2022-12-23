Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Has $901,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798,577 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $73.86 and a 1 year high of $106.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.59.

