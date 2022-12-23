BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) to Market Perform

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.87% from the company’s previous close.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $60.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 65.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 34,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

