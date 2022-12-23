BNB (BNB) Hits Market Cap of $39.40 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. BNB has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion and approximately $479.11 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $246.30 or 0.01459038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,966,158 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,966,224.83050522 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 246.56867377 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1160 active market(s) with $556,536,683.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.