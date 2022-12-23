BNB (BNB) Hits Market Cap of $39.40 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. BNB has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion and approximately $479.11 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $246.30 or 0.01459038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,966,158 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,966,224.83050522 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 246.56867377 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1160 active market(s) with $556,536,683.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
