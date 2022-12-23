Boeing (LON:BOE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $153.81

Shares of The Boeing Company (LON:BOE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.81 ($1.87) and traded as high as GBX 191.91 ($2.33). Boeing shares last traded at GBX 191.91 ($2.33), with a volume of 503 shares changing hands.

Boeing Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 167.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 154.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

