Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Grows Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,621,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 1.9 %

BKNG opened at $1,932.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,927.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1,897.79. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $37.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

