Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $1.73 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $196.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.79. The company has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

