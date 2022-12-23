Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up about 1.3% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eaton by 339.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,220,000 after buying an additional 4,158,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eaton by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,799,000 after purchasing an additional 752,368 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eaton by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,502,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,546,000 after purchasing an additional 622,146 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Shares of ETN opened at $156.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $173.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.22.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

