Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $855,000 Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,208,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 314,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 184,593 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 44,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,516,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after buying an additional 1,423,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $12.55 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $32.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.94 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.09.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

