Braintrust (BTRST) Price Hits $0.92 on Major Exchanges

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Braintrust has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Braintrust token can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00005491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $73.96 million and $613,033.10 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

