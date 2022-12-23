BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC cut shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BRFS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BRF from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded BRF from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BRF from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded BRF from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded BRF from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRF presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.45.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BRFS opened at $1.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. BRF has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

Institutional Trading of BRF

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. BRF had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRF will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BRF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in BRF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BRF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BRF during the second quarter worth $62,000. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.