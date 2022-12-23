BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Down 5.2%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.89. 7,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 965,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $184,973.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $184,973.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 34,640 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $325,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at $45,244,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $104,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.