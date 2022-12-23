Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 2.17. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
