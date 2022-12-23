Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLINGet Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 2.17. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLINGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

