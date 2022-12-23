Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 2.17. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

