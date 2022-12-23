Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Gap Up to $31.99

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.99, but opened at $33.49. Brigham Minerals shares last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 2,098 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Brigham Minerals Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Brigham Minerals Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $223,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,102,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 61.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 20.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

