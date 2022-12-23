British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco comprises approximately 1.8% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth $4,092,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BTI stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $47.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About British American Tobacco

BTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

