Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Buys £151.43 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Simon Litherland acquired 19 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 797 ($9.68) per share, with a total value of £151.43 ($183.95).

Simon Litherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Simon Litherland sold 9,546 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 811 ($9.85), for a total value of £77,418.06 ($94,045.26).

Britvic Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 784.50 ($9.53) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 771.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 792.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 1,480.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.39. Britvic plc has a 12-month low of GBX 697.50 ($8.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 960 ($11.66).

Britvic Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.20 ($0.26) per share. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $7.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. Britvic’s payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

BVIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 935 ($11.36) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 960 ($11.66) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.08) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 981.25 ($11.92).

About Britvic

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

