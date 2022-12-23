Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Purchased by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 109,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 68.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 26,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 369,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRX stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

