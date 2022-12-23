Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Boosted by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.4% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Broadcom by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,279,276,000 after buying an additional 96,567 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 20.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after buying an additional 381,275 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $553.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $505.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.04. The firm has a market cap of $231.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

