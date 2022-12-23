Brokerages Set Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) PT at $192.10

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BILL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 953 shares in the company, valued at $108,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total transaction of $887,081.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,881.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,974 shares of company stock worth $9,537,218 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bill.com

Bill.com Trading Down 3.5 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 60.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 178.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 91.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BILL opened at $104.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.95. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $262.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

