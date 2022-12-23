Brokers Set Expectations for CalAmp Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAMP)

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for CalAmp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CalAmp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CalAmp’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CalAmp from $4.30 to $3.70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th.

CAMP stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. CalAmp has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $7.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CalAmp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 255,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,682 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,958,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CalAmp by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CalAmp by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,159.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CalAmp news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,159.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wes Cummins purchased 106,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $435,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,632,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,767,575.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 673,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,822. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

