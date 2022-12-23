Brokers Set Expectations for Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Jefferies Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JEF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

NYSE:JEF opened at $34.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after buying an additional 233,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,191,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,652,000 after acquiring an additional 50,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,887,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,673,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

