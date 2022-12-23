Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Price Performance

BTX stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,446,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned about 4.16% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

