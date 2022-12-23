Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Acquired by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 492.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

Brunswick Trading Down 2.5 %

Brunswick stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $103.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.35.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.05. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

Brunswick Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.