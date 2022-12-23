Bull Oak Capital LLC Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT opened at $50.15 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.