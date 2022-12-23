Bull Oak Capital LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Bull Oak Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,041 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 12.0% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 218.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 57,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $9,521,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $103.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.65. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91.

