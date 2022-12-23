Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CPB. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.09.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.27%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,747 over the last 90 days. 21.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 106.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 13.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 21,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

