Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CM. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.77.
CM traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.55. 809,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,251. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.27.
