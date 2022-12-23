Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CM. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.55. 809,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,251. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,934 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,083,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,608,000 after buying an additional 12,991,149 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,270,000 after buying an additional 10,869,452 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,650,000 after buying an additional 6,484,743 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.