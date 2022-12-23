Canadian National Railway Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.45 Per Share (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Tuesday, December 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $5.45 for the year. Atb Cap Markets has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.15.

NYSE:CNI opened at $119.63 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

