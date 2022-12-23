Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Rating Reiterated by Atb Cap Markets

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

CNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.15.

NYSE CNI opened at $119.63 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,575,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 73.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

