Canadian National Railway’s (CNI) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.15.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI opened at $119.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.24.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,667 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 59.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,217 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 34.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,466,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,065 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 532.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,949,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.