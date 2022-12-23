Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Sells 1,390 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.34, for a total transaction of C$101,942.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,537,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,730,767.32.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 3,700 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.80, for a total transaction of C$306,360.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 95,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$7,572,450.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.15, for a total transaction of C$370,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.30, for a total transaction of C$356,500.00.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$72.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$78.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.10. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$51.70 and a 52 week high of C$88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.80 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.48 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.8699996 EPS for the current year.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.42.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

