Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.55

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and traded as high as $27.20. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 764 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79.
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
