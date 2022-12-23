Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.55

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and traded as high as $27.20. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 764 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Further Reading

