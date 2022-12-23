Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.94 Per Share

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.94 for the year. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$279.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.51 million.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.92.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$24.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$21.21 and a 12 month high of C$41.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.04.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Western Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 45,006 shares in the company, valued at C$1,010,834.76.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.