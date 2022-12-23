Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 171,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 81,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$9.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25.

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Golden Baie project that comprises 62,275 hectares along the southeastern margin of the Dunnage tectonic zone, west of the Day Cove Thrust.

