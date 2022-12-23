CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.05

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.05 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.04). CAP-XX shares last traded at GBX 3.68 ($0.04), with a volume of 479,724 shares traded.

CAP-XX Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.04. The company has a market cap of £18.66 million and a P/E ratio of -7.45.

Get CAP-XX alerts:

Insider Transactions at CAP-XX

In related news, insider Steen Feldskov bought 315,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £9,473.61 ($11,508.27).

CAP-XX Company Profile

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors primarily in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. It offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, large and small cylindrical supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAP-XX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAP-XX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.