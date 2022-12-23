CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.05

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.05 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.04). CAP-XX shares last traded at GBX 3.68 ($0.04), with a volume of 479,724 shares traded.
CAP-XX Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of £18.66 million and a PE ratio of -7.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.04.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CAP-XX news, insider Steen Feldskov purchased 315,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £9,473.61 ($11,508.27).
CAP-XX Company Profile
CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors primarily in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. It offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, large and small cylindrical supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.
