Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.76

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.76 and traded as high as $23.85. Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 9,862 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Capital Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Capital Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital Bancorp to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $330.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $43.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 24.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 8.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 24.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 156,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 12.0% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Further Reading

