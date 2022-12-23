Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CPLP. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Capital Product Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CPLP stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $271.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.43). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.34%.

Institutional Trading of Capital Product Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 57,721 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter worth $857,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

(Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.