Cardano (ADA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $197.80 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001549 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $8.98 billion and approximately $197.80 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.62 or 0.07248537 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00031753 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00070295 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053509 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001023 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007965 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022140 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001528 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,285,627,462 coins and its circulating supply is 34,497,005,226 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
