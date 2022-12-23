Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CAH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $80.56 on Monday. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $81.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 44.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 62.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 247,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,009,000 after purchasing an additional 94,888 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

