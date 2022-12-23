Carnival Co. & plc Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.46). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 214,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 81,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 625,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

