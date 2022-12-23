Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Carver Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of Carver Bancorp stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

