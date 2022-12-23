Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Carver Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Carver Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of Carver Bancorp stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09.
Carver Bancorp Company Profile
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
