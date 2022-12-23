cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Down 3.5%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) shares were down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 119,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 267,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

cbdMD Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Trading of cbdMD

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in cbdMD during the second quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of cbdMD by 49.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of cbdMD by 68.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,470 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of cbdMD in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of cbdMD by 23.4% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 286,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 54,214 shares during the period. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. It also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

