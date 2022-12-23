CCG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 858 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.0% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885,519 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,683 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,153 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $190.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.64 and a 200-day moving average of $195.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

