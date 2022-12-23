CCG Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,416 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 7.7% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $54.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

