Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Trading Up 3.4%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.51. 8,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,804,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 462.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

