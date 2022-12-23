Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Trading Up 3.4%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.51. 8,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,804,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Up 3.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.
Featured Stories
