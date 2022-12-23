Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 0.3 %

CENTA stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $48.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CENTA has been the subject of several research reports. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $131,682.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at about $717,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth about $629,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth about $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

