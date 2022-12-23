Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Gap Down to $4.10

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $3.81. Cerus shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 4,645 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CERS. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Cerus to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Cerus Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41.

Insider Transactions at Cerus

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cerus had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $48,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,808 shares in the company, valued at $444,989.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cerus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cerus by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Cerus by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 520,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 214,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Further Reading

